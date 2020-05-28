Crime suspect dead in Batangas shootout

SAN PEDRO CITY –– A suspected illegal drug pusher was killed Wednesday night in a shootout with the police in Bauan town in Batangas province.
Lt. Col. Roderick Tonga, the town’s police chief on Thursday, said the slain suspect Christopher Manalo, 38, was named in the police’s watchlist for drug trafficking. He was also involved in a recent rape incident in the town.
In a police report, Tonga said a team of policemen was conducting an anti-drug operation in Barangay Manghinao Proper around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were suddenly shot at by at least three men.
One of the policemen, Corporal June Lord Villanueva, was shot but was wearing a bulletproof vest, the report said.
The police returned fire and hit Manalo, while the two others fled.
Manalo died while being taken to Bauan Doctors General Hospital.
Police recovered a .38 caliber gun from the scene.
