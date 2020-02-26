Crime suspect slain in Cavite

SAN PEDRO CITY –– A suspected criminal was killed in a police operation in Imus City, Cavite early Wednesday.
A report from the Calabarzon police said a still unidentified man was killed in a shootout in Barangay Buhay na Tubig around 1 a.m.
Law enforcers were chasing down two men who were earlier reported to have stolen a motorcycle.
Police set up a road checkpoint but claimed the fleeing suspects fired at them. Police returned fire and killed one of them while the other managed to escape.
