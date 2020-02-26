Crime suspect slain in Cavite

SAN PEDRO CITY –– A suspected criminal was killed in a police operation in Imus City, Cavite early Wednesday.

A report from the Calabarzon police said a still unidentified man was killed in a shootout in Barangay Buhay na Tubig around 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcers were chasing down two men who were earlier reported to have stolen a motorcycle.

Police set up a road checkpoint but claimed the fleeing suspects fired at them. Police returned fire and killed one of them while the other managed to escape.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ