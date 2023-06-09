Criminal raps vs Kabankalan City barangay captains linked to STL junked

BACOLOD CITY — The criminal complaint filed against three barangay captains in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, who were accused of being financiers of illegal Small Town Lottery (STL) operations, has been dismissed.

NBI special investigator William de Arca Jr. confirmed on Thursday that the charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation were junked by the Kabankalan City Prosecutor’s Office due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cleared village chiefs are Joel Alibango of Barangay 5, Franz Leonard Siguero of Barangay 6, and Noli Villarosa of Tangub, Bacolod City.

Previously, the NBI had filed a complaint against the three barangay captains for violating Presidential Decree 1602, as amended by Republic Act 9287, which pertains to the penalties for illegal numbers games.

FEATURED STORIES

In response to the dismissal, Villarosa reiterated on Thursday that he lacks the financial capacity to be involved as an illegal gambling financier.

He also said that the complaint against him was politically motivated.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>