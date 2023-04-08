This is the Criminologist Board Exam Result April 2023 A-F list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Criminologist Licensure Exam (CLE) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Antique, Bacolod, Bayambang, Bohol, Calbayog City, Cauayan, Dumaguete, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kidapawan, Occidental Mindoro, Naga, and Palawan on April 3-5, 2023.

PRC Board of Criminology Chairman Hon. Ramil G. Gabao and members Hon. Warren M. Corpuz and Hon. Lani T. Palmones administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

CRIMINOLOGIST BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The Criminologist Board Exam April 2023 covered the following topics:

CRIMINAL LAW, JURISPRUDENCE, AND PROCEDURE

Introduction to Philippine Criminal Justice System, Human Rights Education, Criminal Law (Book 1), Criminal Law (Book 2), Evidence, Criminal Procedure, And Court Testimony

Introduction to Philippine Criminal Justice System, Human Rights Education, Criminal Law (Book 1), Criminal Law (Book 2), Evidence, Criminal Procedure, And Court Testimony LAW ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION

Comparative Models in Policing, Introduction to Industrial Security Concepts, Law Enforcement Operations and Planning with Crime Mapping

Comparative Models in Policing, Introduction to Industrial Security Concepts, Law Enforcement Operations and Planning with Crime Mapping CRIME DETECTION AND INVESTIGATION

Fundamentals of Criminal Investigation with Intelligence, Specialized Crime Investigation 1 with Legal Medicine, Specialized Crime Investigation with Simulation on Investigation and Interview, Traffic Management and Accident Investigation with Driving, Technical English 1, (Investigative Report Writing and Presentation), Fire Protection and Arson Investigation, Vice and Drug Education and Control, Technical English 2 (Legal Forms), Introduction to Cybercrime and Environmental Laws and Protection

Fundamentals of Criminal Investigation with Intelligence, Specialized Crime Investigation 1 with Legal Medicine, Specialized Crime Investigation with Simulation on Investigation and Interview, Traffic Management and Accident Investigation with Driving, Technical English 1, (Investigative Report Writing and Presentation), Fire Protection and Arson Investigation, Vice and Drug Education and Control, Technical English 2 (Legal Forms), Introduction to Cybercrime and Environmental Laws and Protection FORENSIC SCIENCE

Forensic Photography, Personal Identification Techniques, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Questioned Documents Examination, Lie Detection Techniques, Forensic Ballistics

Forensic Photography, Personal Identification Techniques, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Questioned Documents Examination, Lie Detection Techniques, Forensic Ballistics CORRECTIONAL ADMINISTRATION

Institutional Corrections, Non-Institutional Corrections, Therapeutic Modalities

Institutional Corrections, Non-Institutional Corrections, Therapeutic Modalities CRIMINOLOGY

Introduction to Criminology, Theories of Crime Causation, Human Behavior and Victimology, Professional Conduct and Ethical Standards, Juvenile Delinquency and Juvenile Justice System, Dispute Resolution and Crises/Incidents Management, Criminological Research 1 (Research Methods and Applied Statistics

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 17-18 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT LICENSURE EXAM FOR TEACHERS?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Criminologist Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application August 25-27, 2023 May 10, 2023 July 10, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring criminologists are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.