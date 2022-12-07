This is the Criminologist Board Exam Result December 2022 A-F list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Criminologist Board Exam on December 4-6, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Antique, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cauayan, Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Criminology Chairman Hon. Ramil G. Gabao (inhibited) and members Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, Hon. George O. Fernandez, and Hon. Lani T. Palmones administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

CRIMINAL LAW, JURISPRUDENCE, AND PROCEDURE (Introduction to Philippine Criminal Justice System, Human Rights Education, Criminal Law (Book 1), Criminal Law (Book 2), Evidence, Criminal Procedure, and Court Testimony)

(Introduction to Philippine Criminal Justice System, Human Rights Education, Criminal Law (Book 1), Criminal Law (Book 2), Evidence, Criminal Procedure, and Court Testimony) LAW ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION (Comparative Models in Policing, Introduction to Industrial Security Concepts, Law Enforcement Operations and Planning with Crime Mapping)

(Comparative Models in Policing, Introduction to Industrial Security Concepts, Law Enforcement Operations and Planning with Crime Mapping) CRIME DETECTION AND INVESTIGATION (Fundamentals of Criminal Investigation with Intelligence, Specialized Crime Investigation 1 with Legal Medicine, Specialized Crime Investigation with Simulation on Investigation and Interview, Traffic Management and Accident Investigation with Driving, Technical English 1, (Investigative Report Writing and Presentation), Fire Protection and Arson Investigation, Vice and Drug Education and Control, Technical English 2 (Legal Forms), Introduction to Cybercrime and Environmental Laws and Protection)

(Fundamentals of Criminal Investigation with Intelligence, Specialized Crime Investigation 1 with Legal Medicine, Specialized Crime Investigation with Simulation on Investigation and Interview, Traffic Management and Accident Investigation with Driving, Technical English 1, (Investigative Report Writing and Presentation), Fire Protection and Arson Investigation, Vice and Drug Education and Control, Technical English 2 (Legal Forms), Introduction to Cybercrime and Environmental Laws and Protection) FORENSIC SCIENCE (Forensic Photography, Personal Identification Techniques, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Questioned Documents Examination, Lie Detection Techniques, Forensic Ballistics)

(Forensic Photography, Personal Identification Techniques, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Questioned Documents Examination, Lie Detection Techniques, Forensic Ballistics) CORRECTIONAL ADMINISTRATION (Institutional Corrections, Non-Institutional Corrections, Therapeutic Modalities)

(Institutional Corrections, Non-Institutional Corrections, Therapeutic Modalities) CRIMINOLOGY (Introduction to Criminology, Theories of Crime Causation, Human Behavior and Victimology, Professional Conduct and Ethical Standards, Juvenile Delinquency and Juvenile Justice System, Dispute Resolution and Crises/Incidents Management, Criminological Research 1 (Research Methods and Applied Statistics))

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Criminologist Board Exam Result within 20 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring criminologists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.