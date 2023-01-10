Criminologist Board Exam Result December 2022 – RELEASE DATE

CRIMINOLOGIST BOARD EXAM RESULT DECEMBER 2022 — The Professional Regulation Commission will release the Criminologist Licensure Exam (CLE) Result December 2022 within 30 working days after the last day of examination.

The target release date will be on January 19, 2023. However, the board exam result may be released by the PRC earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

Criminologist Board Exam Result December 2022 – FULL LIST

This is the Criminologist Board Exam Result December 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Criminologist Licensure Exam (CLE) at testing centers in NCR, Antique, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cauayan, Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on December 4-6, 2022.

PRC Board of Criminology Chairman Hon. Ramil G. Gabao (inhibited) and members Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, Hon. George O. Fernandez, and Hon. Lani T. Palmones administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

CRIMINAL LAW, JURISPRUDENCE, AND PROCEDURE (Introduction to Philippine Criminal Justice System, Human Rights Education, Criminal Law (Book 1), Criminal Law (Book 2), Evidence, Criminal Procedure, and Court Testimony)

(Introduction to Philippine Criminal Justice System, Human Rights Education, Criminal Law (Book 1), Criminal Law (Book 2), Evidence, Criminal Procedure, and Court Testimony) LAW ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION (Comparative Models in Policing, Introduction to Industrial Security Concepts, Law Enforcement Operations and Planning with Crime Mapping)

(Comparative Models in Policing, Introduction to Industrial Security Concepts, Law Enforcement Operations and Planning with Crime Mapping) CRIME DETECTION AND INVESTIGATION (Fundamentals of Criminal Investigation with Intelligence, Specialized Crime Investigation 1 with Legal Medicine, Specialized Crime Investigation with Simulation on Investigation and Interview, Traffic Management and Accident Investigation with Driving, Technical English 1, (Investigative Report Writing and Presentation), Fire Protection and Arson Investigation, Vice and Drug Education and Control, Technical English 2 (Legal Forms), Introduction to Cybercrime and Environmental Laws and Protection)

(Fundamentals of Criminal Investigation with Intelligence, Specialized Crime Investigation 1 with Legal Medicine, Specialized Crime Investigation with Simulation on Investigation and Interview, Traffic Management and Accident Investigation with Driving, Technical English 1, (Investigative Report Writing and Presentation), Fire Protection and Arson Investigation, Vice and Drug Education and Control, Technical English 2 (Legal Forms), Introduction to Cybercrime and Environmental Laws and Protection) FORENSIC SCIENCE (Forensic Photography, Personal Identification Techniques, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Questioned Documents Examination, Lie Detection Techniques, Forensic Ballistics)

(Forensic Photography, Personal Identification Techniques, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Questioned Documents Examination, Lie Detection Techniques, Forensic Ballistics) CORRECTIONAL ADMINISTRATION (Institutional Corrections, Non-Institutional Corrections, Therapeutic Modalities)

(Institutional Corrections, Non-Institutional Corrections, Therapeutic Modalities) CRIMINOLOGY (Introduction to Criminology, Theories of Crime Causation, Human Behavior and Victimology, Professional Conduct and Ethical Standards, Juvenile Delinquency and Juvenile Justice System, Dispute Resolution and Crises/Incidents Management, Criminological Research 1 (Research Methods and Applied Statistics))

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Criminologist Board Exam Result within 30 working days after the last day of the examination.

Aspiring criminologists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.

WHEN IS THE NEXT CRIMINOLOGIST LICENSURE EXAM?

PRC announced the new schedule for the 2023 Criminologist Licensure Exam last December 27, 2022. Here is the new schedule for Criminologist Board Exam 2023: