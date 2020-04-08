“Cristalle Belo celebrates birthday after giving birth to second child”

Cristalle Belo celebrates another occasion after giving birth to her daughter last March 31.

After giving birth on March 31, Cristalle Belo marked another milestone in her life just this week.

Cristalle celebrated her 37th birthday with her newborn daughter Siena, alongside her husband Justin Pitt and their son Hunter, on Sunday, April 5.

“It’s definitely a strange time for these milestones but I wouldn’t have it any other way. We are so blessed to be together as a family — all healthy. Happy birthday to me,” she posted in an Instagram Story.

On March 31, after giving birth to her daughter, Cristalle decided to donate care packages to mothers with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“Our little pumpkin is a symbol of hope, love, strength and miracles in times like these. We are truly blessed to have her safe and healthy at this time. Since March 31 is a special day, we have also decided that will be donating 31 care packages to moms with babies in the NICU,” she posted on her page last March 31.