“Cristalle Belo is pregnant”
A second baby is on the way for Cristalle Belo and her husband Justin Pitt.
Vicki Belo’s daughter shared the good news on Sunday with photos of her firstborn son Hunter James in a lifeguard costume, posing by a sign that reads “KUYA ON DUTY APRIL 2020.”
“Baby number 2 on the way! Hunter will soon gonna be KUYA HUNTERRRRRR. I hope he knows what’s coming,” she said.
Justin, for his part, wrote: “Delighted to announce Hunter will be a ‘Kuya on duty’ this April 2020!”
The skin care entrepreneur and her husband, an Australian hotelier, were married in 2016 in a picturesque ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.