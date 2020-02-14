“Cristine Reyes admits she has moved on from ex Ali Khatibi”

Since her separation with former husband Ali Khatibi, Cristine Reyes has kept mum about the details about her personal life but now that she is in a better place, the Untrue star happily shared that she is more focused on their daughter Amarah and she has moved on from the past.

“I’m totally ano na, fine. I’m more focused with Amarah, I’m more focused with myself and to be honest I’m more focused to be learning about God,” she told ABS-CBN News .

She also shared what she has learned from her past experience.

“Biggest lesson that I’ve learned is always try to listen to people who truly cares for you. Sometimes you don’t see things eh, without thinking,” she said.

Cristine and Ali have a daughter named Amarah and they tied the knot in Balesin in 2016.

In 2018, the actress shared a prayer about her relationship which prompted speculations that she and Ali were facing marital woes.

In the same year, more hints were spotted on social media about the said separation but the two did not address the issue.

Last year, Cristine opened up about her relationship with Ali.

“We’re on good terms, especially with things we have to do when it comes to Amarah,” she said.

Currently, Cristine is also busy with her acting career. She also praised her Untrue leading man Xian Lim.

“We always see these kind of films sa Hollywood but this time it’s a Filipino movie. Ang galing ni Xian and no’ng napanood ko na ang buong pelikula hindi ko nakita si Xian Lim do’n, nakita ko siya as Joaquin. That’s his character,” Cristine shared.

Shot in Tbilisi, Georgia, Untrue is a story about two people who entered a whirlwind romance that led to other complications. The film has joined various film festivals in and out of the country.

Untrue will be shown in cinemas nationwide this February 19.