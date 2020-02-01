Cristine Reyes reacts to replacing Claudine Barretto in ‘Untrue’ movie with Xian Lim

After her action-packed 2019 movie Maria, Cristine Reyes is back on the big screen for yet another thrilling film titled Untrue.

This time, she will portray the role of Mara, who is married to Xian Lim’s character Joaquim. What started as a passionate marriage will eventually take a dark turn in this psychological dramatic thriller that was shot in the Eurasian country of Georgia.

“Pareho silang matindi. Maria kasi more on physical. Ito naman Untrue, more on emotional. So, lahat tayo nagmamahal, di ba? At nagmahal. Palagay ko, lahat makakarelate sa pelikula namin ni Xian lalo na kung tungkol sa pamilya at asawa,” Cristine said, adding that this is not a typical film.

“Ito kasing Untrue, kailangan mong pag-aralan lahat ng eksena kung saan ka galing and all. Compared sa Maria, madali. Itong Untrue, hindi. Kailangan connected lahat ng acting mo, continuity mo. So, mahirap siya mentally. Kaya bawat eksena, imposibleng one take ka lang,” she also said.

But while Cristine seems to be the ideal actress to portray such an intense action role, did you know that she was not the first choice for this movie? “Opo. Kaya ‘yung nagtanong ho sa’kin kanina, kung intensyon daw ba, sabi ko, ‘hindi.’ Hindi siya intensyon, nagkataon lang nabigay sa’kin,” she said, referring to a press question on whether she really intends to do challenging action-packed films.

The project was allegedly offered first to The Optimum Star Claudine Barretto. When asked how she feels about replacing Claudine, she answered, “Ahh siya pala talaga ‘yung original. Kasi iba ‘yung iniisip ko. Pero I know, oo nga, sa kanya pala talaga originally.”

“How do I feel? Actually ‘nung tinanggap ko ‘yung pelikula, tinanggap ko po siya dahil maganda talaga and sinabi ko na ito ‘yung matagal ko ng hinihintay na project. And seryoso talaga ako rito. Kaya sabi ni Xian, game face daw ako palagi sa shoot kasi gustong gusto ko siya talaga gawin. And siguro thank God, ‘yun ‘yung masasabi ko na binigay Niya sa’kin ‘tong project. Kasi hindi ko ‘to makukuha kung hindi dahil sa Kanya.”

Produced by VIVA Films, in cooperation with The IdeaFirst Company, Untrue, directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, will hit cinemas on February 19, 2020.