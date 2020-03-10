“Cristine Reyes wins Best Actress in Portugal film fest”

Cristine Reyes bagged the best actress award at the 2020 Oporto International Film Festival in Porto, Portugal.

The actress was recognized for her role as Mara in the thriller-drama film Untrue, where she stars opposite actor Xian Lim.

Viva Artists Agency, her talent agency, announced the good news via an Instagram post on Sunday, March 8, congratulating Reyes for her big win.

“We’re very proud of you, Cristine! Congrats #TeamUntrue,” the agency wrote.

In Untrue, a bruised and beaten woman named Mara (Reyes) seeks the help of the police to protect her from her husband. As she narrates how she married a lunatic, her husband, Joachim (played by Xian Lim), also defends himself and tells his own version of the events.

Directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (Mr. & Mrs. Cruz, Ang Huling Cha-cha ni Anita), Untrue had its Philippine run last month.