Cristy Fermin “Naghakot na” from Condo Given by Willie Revillame

Cristy Fermin “Naghakot” All Belongings from Condo Given by Willie Revillame

Veteran columnist Cristy Fermin “naghakot na” of all her belongings from the condo given by TV host Willie Revillame.

The columnist stated in the most recent edition of “Cristy Ferminute” that she had already evacuated all of her possessions from her condominium. According to the article, the condo was donated by Wowowin personality Willie Revillame.

However, the TV host becomes controversial as a result of his claimed “panunumbat” against well-known personalities, whom he supposedly assists when they are in need. Cristy Fermin was one of the people that was chastised.

Later, he claimed that he was a victim of clickbait and was unable to watch the entirety of the entertainment columnist’s statement. He knew the Hollywood vet was merely defending him.

Cristy Fermin responded to her “anak- anakan’s” comments. She even promised to return the property provided to her by the game show host.

She recently stated that she had already removed all of her possessions from the condo unit provided by Kuya Wil. According to her, she did it to put an end to the controversy about how much she owed the TV host.

“Ito po ay ginawa ko bilang paglalagay ng tuldok sa anumang usapan na kumbaga para wala ng isinusumbat sa atin, naghakot na po kami ang naiwan nalang po ay aircon, isang malaking mesa at saka kama dahil hindi po kaya ng sasakyan.. pero pababalikan po namin ‘yun,” she said in her show.

