Cristy Fermin Reveals PNoy is Allegedly Angry with Kris Aquino

Cristy Fermin Shares the Feud Between Kris Aquino and Brother PNoy

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin shared the previous feud between Kris Aquino and her late brother ex-president Noynoy (PNoy).

Cristy Fermin’s showbiz vlog “Showbiz Now Na!” has a new episode. “, the columnist discusses the “Queen of All Media’s” feud with her late brother Noynoy. Cristy told the story of what she allegedly discovered as the cause of the misunderstanding.

Cristy and her co-hosts Romel Chika and Wendell Alvarez discussed Kris’ post about her attitude on their wedding day. It was previously her mother’s birthday, former President Cory Aquino, and it was recently the deceased former president’s birthday.

That’s why Cristy mentioned that she knew why the brothers had a feud in the past. According to Cristy, someone questioned PNoy about the attitude of his sister, Kris.

“At meron akong alam na isang dahilan kung bakit galit na galit ang kuya niya sa kanya,” ani Cristy

“Oo, sobrang galit. Isang kaibigan ni PNoy ang tumawag sa kanya. Bakit ganito ‘yung kapatid mo? Nagpapahanap ng alam mo na. Bakit kailangang dumating sa point na ganun? Saka galit na galit sila sa isyu ng pagpaslang,” Cristy said in her show.

As a result, it was claimed that the two’s relationship as siblings was affected because Kris refused to accompany him when PNoy desired to be with Josh. Kris, as previously stated, wrote a lengthy message to his brother on his birthday, apologizing for being a brat to him.

She admitted to having a dream about PNoy. She also admitted that his brother is “nagpaparamdam” to her and other family members, which she shared while crying.

