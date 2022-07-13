Cristy Fermin to Take a Break on Social Media Due to Her Condition

Cristy Fermin will Take a Break from Social Media to Undergo Surgery

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin will take a break from social media as she will undergo surgery due to her condition.

The veteran columnist recently said on an episode of her YouTube program “Showbiz Now Na” that she will take a week off. She claimed that due to impending surgery, she would stop using social media.

Cristy acknowledged the problem she is currently facing. Fermin claimed that the shift in her voice was due to polyps or lump in her throat. Fortunately, the columnist’s health wasn’t too bad, making the procedure simple to complete on her.

“Oo anak, ‘yan talaga ang tinanong ko rin, sabi ng doktor, e, sandali lang naman daw,” she said.

“Baka hindi na kayanin, kasi di ba ‘yung laser ipapasok dito (lalamunan) tapos, e, parang hindi ganu’n ang gagawin,” she responded after asked if the laser would used to her surgery.

Fermin, on the other hand, is interested in filling in for her while she is away. She made sure to express gratitude to those who have continued to support their initiative.

” Marami kaming dapat pasalamatan, unang-una ang mga subscribers namin na walang sawang nanonood lalo na sa ibang bansa kasi magkakaiba ang oras na talagang inaabangan nila,” said Cristy.

“Tapos sa lahat ng mga anak-anakan kong reporters na nanonood din at isinusulat naman ito sa kani-kanilang mga kolums, mga ibang vloggers na dinadampot sa kanilang YouTube at talagang napag-uusapan ang bawa’t topic namin dito kaya lagi kaming nagpapasalamat talaga sa bawa’t episode namin,” she added.

