Crocs Announces Second Collaboration with G Flip

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Crocs, INC. (NADSAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced a second collaboration with Australian musician G Flip, dropping exclusively at Platypus Shoes and on https://www.crocsaustralia.com.au on 15.09.21.



Crocs x G Flip Collaboration available at Crocs Australia and Platypus Shoes

Fans who missed out on the first G Flip collab, which sold out in less than an hour, are in luck as the Australian musician gears up to launch the second collaboration with a fresh new take on the Classic Clog.

“Crocs and I have had an incredible journey together so far and now it continues with another G Flip x Crocs collaboration. I’ve had this design in my head ever since I started wearing Crocs so it’s a dream come true to see it in real life. They’re comfy, they’re easy on the eyes and they make dreams come true; especially mine,” G Flip said of the collaboration.

This second G Flip x Crocs collaboration drop features a white Classic Clog covered in G Flip’s iconic “Jeromo” logo and rocks a double strap, making it sporty while offering additional support and comfort. The killer Jibbitz™ charms that adorn each pair were designed to represent little pieces of G Flip’s life – a rainbow which speaks back to the rainbow community, a crown representing their anthemic single “Queen”, “Party?” which is their favourite tattoo, Denise the sassy llama, and the logo for their hugely popular single, “Hyperfine”.

The collaboration will be sold at Platypus Australia, the go-to destination for youth footwear. This drop marks the first of many capsules that will be available for Platypus consumers as they are announced as an authorized local Crocs retailer.

“At Platypus we are all about keeping a close eye on global trends to ensure we are the one-stop shop for the Australian youth consumer. We are excited to dive into this partnership with Crocs as they are the shoe everyone is currently talking about. We pride ourselves on our inclusivity and individuality. With the bold prints, colours and the personalisation offered through Jibbitz charms; Crocs are the perfect vehicle for our consumers to create their own pair and tell their own story. The G Flip x Crocs collaboration felt like a natural fit for Platypus; we love what they stand for as we continue to champion inclusivity as a pillar of the Platypus business.” Lucy Feldy, Head of Platypus.

“Crocs is proud to collaborate for the second time with G Flip. To have G Flip highly involved in the design process has made for a truly unique shoe that embodies our Come One Come All campaign spirit of self expression. This collaboration will also kick-start an exciting strategic partnership with top Australian sneaker retailer Platypus, who share our core values and appeal to the same youthful audience”. Neil Pryde, VP of Regional Marketing ASIA, Crocs.

To celebrate the launch, G Flip will go live on @platypus_sneakers Instagram on Wednesday 15th September at 6pm AEST. They will be answering questions as well as playing a few of their most popular songs, hosted by Flex Mami aka Lillian Ahenkan.

The collaboration will be live online at www.platypusshoes.com.au and in store Karringyup (WA) and Joondalup (WA) on 15.09.21 at 6:30pm AEST, as well as crocsaustralia.com.au at 7.30pm AEST.

About Crocs:

Crocs is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of Crocs feature Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step. In 2021, Crocs will reinforce its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” as part of its global Come One Come All campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come One Come All, please visit https://www.crocsaustralia.com.au/ or follow @crocsaustralia on Facebook and Instagram.

About G FLIP:

Throughout a challenging 2020, G Flip shared three impressive singles including fan favourite ‘Hyperfine’ and it’s remix featuring rising US artist LoveLeo, the anthemic ‘You & I’ and ‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’. Their dream collaboration with iconic shoe brand Crocs came to fruition with the release of the G Flip X Crocs Classic Clog, which sold out in less than half an hour. Flipo also made a huge triple j Like A Version debut when they covered ‘Lady Marmalade’ on International Women’s Day. The Like A Version went on to be the biggest of 2020, scoring over 2 million views and out streaming the next highest by double the number of views. G Flip also won the 2020 MTV EMA for Best Australian Act, covered NME Australia’s May Edition and soundtracked YouTube’s 2020 Wrap video.

In the three years since G’s been releasing music, G Flip has gone from strength to strength to strength. Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album About Us, they scored three ARIA Award Nominations, #2 in triple j’s 2019 Album Poll, four places in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 and a number of gold and platinum certified singles. The Melbourne-based artist has won the hearts of fans and media both here and abroad, scoring support from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME and The FADER, among others.

About Platypus:

At Platypus, we don’t try to be anything but who we are; we’re an avenue for you to tell your story. We value your ability to create your own personal style.

Housing an extensive collection of iconic global brands, we pride ourselves on stocking the latest and greatest footwear and accessories. Our ranges are carefully selected so you can find a treasured iconic style or a newly engineered silhouette.

With a team that walk and talk sneakers and a store base of over 150 locations spanning Australia and New Zealand, you’re sure to find your perfect pair.

Platypus is one of a suite of leading retailers at Accent Group including Hype DC, Skechers, Stylerunner, 4Workers, EXIE and newly acquired GLUE Store.

Website: platypusshoes.com.au

Instagram: @platypus_sneakers