CROP.ZONE Takes Up New Shareholder

Nufarm strengthens relationship with CROP.ZONE

Aachen, Germany – Newsfile Corp. – 20 April 2021 – Australian crop protection and specialty seed company Nufarm today announced it has converted its existing financial investment in agtech startup CROP.ZONE to an equity holding.

Dirk Vandenhirtz CEO CROP.ZONE Aachen

CROP.ZONE is a German-based agtech company that has developed hybrid-electric weed control solutions to reduce chemical application rates and residues by using a conductive liquid and electrical voltage to control weeds and desiccate crops. Nufarm Regional General Manager EuMEA Hildo Brilleman said the investment will strengthen the relationship and cooperation between the two companies and build on Nufarm’s expanding portfolio of alternative solutions for farmers. “We are committed to helping farmers produce their crop economically but also reduce the impact of agriculture on our environment, and this is a logical addition to our NuBio portfolio. We launched this new technology jointly with CROP.ZONE under the NUCROPTM brand in September last year, making it available to potato growers for desiccation for the first time this season.”

Dirk Vandenhirtz, CEO at CROP.ZONE adds, “NUCROPTM offers farmers and contractors a real alternative to chemical and mechanical solutions at competitive prices, especially for those crops where chemical weed control options have been reduced and alternative technologies are required.”

The unique NUCROPTM combination controls weeds efficiently with lower residues vs. chemical alternatives and better efficacy and crop safety vs. mechanical interventions. Application of the conductive liquid and actual weed control with electrical current is carried out in a single pass.

In the 2021 Early-Adopter program, Nufarm and CROP.ZONE will team up with selected channel partners in Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands as well as the UK to offer farmers and contractors access to NUCROPTM technology, with a strong focus on potato desiccation. Other uses are in the trial phase and will be available to farmers shortly.

For more information about NUCROPTM, please visit www.nufarm.com or www.crop.zone

About Nufarm:

Nufarm Limited is a leading developer and manufacturer of crop protection solutions and seed technologies. Our team of more than 2,500 people make a vital contribution to our reputation for quality products that meet the needs of growers, customer support, and partnership in major agricultural markets in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Nufarm is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol NUF), and our head office is located in Melbourne, Australia.

About CROP.ZONE

CROP.ZONE was established in 2019 by a highly experienced team of agtech experts with decades of experience in the same field. Today, CROP.ZONE’s hybrid herbicide solution is active in the field, demonstrating its efficacy in weed management, cover crop burn-down, and pre-harvest desiccation. CROP.ZONE offers electrophysical solutions to combat weeds and manage pre-harvest desiccation, providing farmers with an alternative tool against the backdrop of increased regulatory requirements and societal expectations. The innovative patented CROP.ZONE solution can replace a significant part of today’s synthetic herbicide use. It provides a competitive alternative for weed management, thus contributing to yield optimization and farm profitability while helping achieve sustainability goals. CROP.ZONE’s solutions give the company a strong footing in the future agriculture market.

Media contact Nufarm Europe GmbH

Christian Haschka

Head of Corporate Affairs, EuMEA

christian.haschka@nufarm.com

+49 152 29 40 58 71

CROP.ZONE GmbH

Dirk Vandenhirtz

CEO

dirk.vandenhirtz@crop.zone

+49 172 8772286

Dirk Vandenhirtz – CEO CROP.ZONE

