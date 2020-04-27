Crossbridge Capital launches CONNECT Prime Gives Back amid COVID-19 outbreak

For every CONNECT Prime account opened and funded, Crossbridge Capital will donate US$288 to Food from the Heart.

to Food from the Heart. Food from the Heart provides food to at-risk individuals and families in Singapore who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Crossbridge Capital Asia (“Crossbridge”), the leading independent global wealth manager with approximately US$4 billion under advisement, today announced it will launch a campaign entitled CONNECT Prime Gives Back in support of Food from the Heart to assist vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is an unprecedented time in our history. As a firm, we have been doing all we can to serve our clients during these extraordinary times,” said Yai Sukonthabhund, CEO of Crossbridge Capital Asia. “However, together with our clients, we want to do more to back the community in which we operate and provide help to the most vulnerable.”

The campaign will run from Monday April 27 2020 through June 30, 2020 and is applicable to new as well as returning clients of CONNECT Prime. To become a client of CONNECT, applicant should be at least 18 years of age and an Accredited or Institutional Investor according to Singapore regulations. Crossbridge will donate US$288 to Food from the Heart upon the opening and funding of a new CONNECT Prime account or the top up of an existing CONNECT Prime account by USD 350,000 or more. More details on becoming a client can be found at https://www.crossbridgeconnect.com/connect-prime-gives-back/.

“We are honoured to be selected by Crossbridge as the sole charity partner for this meaningful campaign. As we steer through this period of uncertainty in Singapore and around the world, many have touched us with their acts of kindness and compassion. We are thus very thankful for Crossbridge’s support to help us ensure that the needy in our community continue to have food on their tables,” said Ms Sim Bee Hia, CEO, Food from the Heart.

About Crossbridge Capital

Crossbridge Capital was launched in 2008 in London with a vision to create an independent, investment advisory firm that offers a fully integrated financial services platform to entrepreneurs and families in Emerging Markets worldwide. Today, backed by two of the world’s leading banks as minority investors, Crossbridge Capital operates in many of the world’s leading Emerging Markets supported by a team of professionals in four Crossbridge Capital locations: London, Singapore, Monaco and Malta. After its successful launch in London with authorisation and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in November 2010 Crossbridge Capital officially opened its first Asia office in Singapore after receiving approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In May 2016 the company opened its doors in Monaco after receiving authorisation from the Commission for the Control of Financial Activities (CCAF). These signalled significant landmarks in the company’s history and set the bar for its ambitious, yet considered geographic and client engagement growth strategy. More information can be found at www.crossbridgecapital.com

About Food from the Heart

Food from the Heart is a charity founded in February 2003 by Singapore-based Austrian couple Henry and Christine Laimer, who were inspired to channel surplus food from bakeries to families in need after they read an article about bread wastage.

Today, Food from the Heart is Singapore’s foremost independent food charity with IPC status that makes a tangible and meaningful contribution to fighting hunger through bread rations and food packs, and bringing joy through the distribution of toys and birthday celebrations. With the support of donors, food industry partners and more than 10,000 volunteers, Food from the Heart made a difference to the lives of 44,600 people throughout Singapore by distributing S$6.2 million worth of food in 2019. For more information, please visit www.foodfromtheheart.sg.