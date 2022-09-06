Crossfaith Australian Tour Cancelled As Band Axes All Live Plans

Crossfaith’s Australian tour scheduled for next month has been cancelled, after the band pulled the plug all of their live plans for the rest of the year.

In a statement published on social media, the Japanese electronic metalcore outfit announced the immediate cancellation of their remaining 2022 tour dates, including what would have been their first ever Australian headline run this October.

WATCH: Crossfaith – ‘Gimme Danger’ feat. ralph

[embedded content]

But the Aussie dates are far from the only shows on the chopping block. Crossfaith also had tours booked across North America, South America, Europe and the UK to see out 2022.

As for what sparked the decision to axe their entire itinerary, the band did not elaborate except to say they are “no longer in a position” to go ahead with the shows.

“This is a sudden announcement, but we are currently in a situation where it is difficult for the band to continue our live shows, and after multiple discussions, we have come to the decision to suspend our live and touring for the time being,” their statement reads.

“Therefore, the upcoming world tour will be cancelled and we are going to try to plan another tour hopefully in 2023.”

The statement continues: “We sincerely apologize for the worry and inconvenience this may cause to our fans and all those who have been looking forward to our shows. In the meantime, refunds for tickets & VIP will be made automatically to the method of payment used to purchase.

“Although we have no prospect for the resumption of live performances as of today. We will announce new plans to return as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding. We will be back. See you in da pit!”

Though next month would have marked Crossfaith’s first ever Australian headline tour, the band have been to our shores several times before, with their CV including performances at Soundwave (RIP), UNIFY Gathering and tours supporting locals In Hearts Wake and The Amity Affliction.

Further Reading:

The Amity Affliction Postpone European Tour To Work On Mental Health

Gang Of Youths Postpone New Zealand Shows For Health Reasons

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones Headline Good Things 2022 Lineup