Crowbar Brisbane Announces That It Is Closing

Sad news for the live music community in Brisbane today, as Crowbar has announced it is closing its Fortitude Valley venue for the foreseeable future.

Taking to Instagram with an obituary of sorts, reps of the venue thanked the thousands of people that were involved with the venues success over the years in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make the unfortunate decision to pull Crowbar out of Brisbane for the foreseeable future,” the statement reads.

“Over 8 years poured into Brisbane’s live music scene, with 7000 plus bands on our stages. We’ve shared thousands of gigs, good times, beers, shots, singalongs, laughs, hugs, tears and triumphs with friends from all around the world.

“These are trying times for the music and entertainment industries and the future is uncertain for a lot of us, but we hope to be back in Brisbane sometime with a very loud bang.”

Crowbar did confirm that, while the Brisbane venue is closing, the Sydney venue remains operational – as per restrictions will allow for now – and online.

“Thank you for your unending support in Brisbane, thank you to our team, the punters, bands, our regulars, the agents and promoters, our family and friends, we won’t ever forget it.”

An outpouring of love from bands and punters alike flooded the comment section of the post.

“Fuck, guys – I am so sorry,” Alex Lahey wrote. “What a legacy.”

“Too many good times to count,” Clowns wrote.

You can view the Instagram post below.