Crowded House Add Melbourne Date To Australian Headline Tour

Crowded House have expanded their upcoming Australian tour, adding both a Melbourne date and a special guest to their November trek. The group will now perform at Victoria’s Rod Laver Arena on 22nd November, while US singer/songwriter Cat Power will accompany them at their Melbourne and Perth dates.

The forthcoming Crowded House tour was announced back in May, serving as a rescheduling for many dates after bandleader Neil Finn tested positive for COVID. Set to begin in October at the Darwin Convention Centre, it will be only the third full length-tour of the country from the band in 15 years.

Crowded House – ‘Sweet Tooth’

The newly-announced Melbourne show follows on from the completion of two dates at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl back in April. Previously, Crowded House were scheduled to make their only Victorian appearance for this tour at Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate as part of the ongoing A Day On The Green series.

Meanwhile, Cat Power’s appearances as part of the tour will serve as her first Australian performances since early 2019. Currently, it is not known whether these will be unique performances or if a wider tour will be announced for the acclaimed US artist.

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Australian Tour 2022

Saturday, 29th October – Convention Centre, Darwin, NT

Tuesday, 1st November – Convention Centre, Cairns, NT

Thursday, 3rd November – Entertainment Centre, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, 5th November – Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, QLD

Sunday, 6th November – Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, QLD

Tuesday, 8th November – Win Sports & Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday, 9th November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 11th November – Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 12th November – Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Tuesday, 15th November – Entertainment Centre, Tamworth, NSW

Thursday, 17th November – Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 19th November – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Tuesday, 22nd November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (New Show)*

Friday, 25th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*

Saturday, 26th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*

Sunday, 27th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*

*With Cat Power

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from 11am, Thursday, 11th August.

