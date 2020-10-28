Crowded House Have Released Their First Single In A Decade With A Video Starring Mac DeMarco

New Zealand legends Crowded House have released their first music in over a decade with new single ‘Whatever You Want’.

Fascinatingly, their return is marked by a swaggering, fuzzed-out bop from the rock veterans, anchored by a throbbing, groove-heavy bass line. While there are still flourishes of the band’s signature earthy folk, the song as a whole veers closer to LCD Soundsystem than it does ‘Fall At Your Feet’.

‘Whatever You Want’ arrives alongside a Nina Ljeti-directed video that stars American slacker king Mac DeMarco picking up the pieces after a hazy night out. Watch that below.

“Waking up with the fear after last night’s revelry. We can all relate to that,” commented frontman Neil Finn in a statement. “Thanks to Mac for working through the pain and showing us redemption.”

It’s unclear at this stage whether ‘Whatever You Want’ is a standalone single or part of a larger, forthcoming body of work. The band’s last studio album was 2010’s Intriguer.

Late last year, Finn confirmed that work had begun on a new Crowded House record with a lineup consisting of himself, founding bassist Nick Seymour, producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, along with Finn’s songs Liam and Elroy.

Earlier this year, the band shared a remote lockdown performance of their classic ‘Something So Strong’.

