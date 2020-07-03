CRRC Releases Its 2019 Australia Sustainability Report

SYDNEY, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC, 1766.HK), one of the world’s largest rail transportation equipment companies, has released its 2019 Australia Sustainability Report. In a comprehensive overview of its key CSR priorities and initiatives, the report highlights the company’s unwavering focus on professional development, improving green standards for its operations and manufacturing, and driving social and community development.

“We actively aim to protect the environment and strictly abide by Australian environmental policies and related regulations,” said Liu Hualong, Chairman of CRRC. “As a corporation, we attach significant importance to research and development, focusing on eco-friendly materials and the reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, we are providing eco-friendly solutions for customers and low-carbon travel for passengers in Australia.”

Committed to long-term partnerships

In the report, CRRC emphasized its commitment to cultivating fruitful, long-term relationships with local companies. Leveraging its experience in technology, management, operations, and services, CRRC is engaging Australian partners to uncover win-win opportunities and provide efficient, low-cost transportation solutions.

One such example is its subsidiary Delkor, the Australian rolling stock spare and accessory parts manufacturing company. While CRRC acquired Delkor in 2011, the latter has nonetheless maintained its independence in business management. Meanwhile, CRRC provides all-rounded support for pricing, quality control, supply, and communications.

Support for career development and occupational health & safety prevention

In full recognition of the importance of career support, CRRC Australia member companies offer employees advanced training, to nurture talent and encourage professional mobility. This includes seminars on leadership, project management, and quality management.

CRRC also understands the importance of equal employment. Along with partners Downer and Plenary, CRRC cooperated with the Victorian government on the HCMT rail transit infrastructure project in Melbourne, which will create 1,100 jobs. 15% of which are allocated for trainees and 7% for disadvantaged groups.

Green operations

To reduce energy consumption and emissions, CRRC continuously utilizes new technologies, processes, equipment, and materials, with the goal of achieving clean production. It treats all potential environmental contaminants, such as industrial wastewater and gas, in compliance with relevant regulations and standards.

Energy efficiency is also a key priority, as seen at the CTEA’s Morwell plant. Designed to ensure efficient material transport and energy use, the plant is equipped with advanced production facilities that improves product quality while lowering energy consumption. The plant, itself, has also been optimized, maximizing use of natural light and ensuring a comfortable temperature throughout building design and layout.

Community development

CRRC seeks to play an active role in the local community. In 2018, it supported the global Pink Ribbon campaign against breast cancer by delivering a batch of trains to Australian customers decorated with the campaign’s signature pink hue, to raise broad awareness of breast cancer prevention.

Moving forward, CRRC will continue to play a socially minded role to help forge a prosperous future with its local Australian partners.

About CRRC

CRRC (China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation), one of the world’s largest rail transportation equipment companies with sales revenues of RMB 229.01 billion in 2019, has provided products and services to more than 100 countries and regions. CRRC has established 15 international R&D centers and set up local manufacturing bases in the US, Australia, South Africa, Malaysia, Turkey, and India. In 2019, CRRC ranked 359th on the Fortune Global 500 list.