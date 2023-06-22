Cry Club Announce National Tour for ‘Spite Will Save Me’

Melbourne outfit Cry Club have announced a string of national tour dates in support of their new album Spite Will Save Me. The duo – comprised of Heather Riley and Jono Tooke – will hit the road on Friday, 15th August at the Vanguard in Sydney, before playing shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and finishing up in Adelaide on Saturday, 9th September. They’ll be supported at all dates by Melbourne artist Eaglemont.

Today marks the release of the duo’s eagerly anticipated new album Spite Will Save Me, which has been spearheaded by singles like ‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘I Want More’, ‘Cry About It’, and the spectacular glam track ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me).

Cry Club: ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me)’

[embedded content]

The album was pulled together over the course of three years and numerous lockdowns, and finished in the studio with producer Alex Laksa. The album is a sonic swerve from the band, and Riley says it’s more “self-assured and unapologetically feral”.

“If our first album is about queer pride, this one is absolutely queer wrath. Most importantly we love it, and that’s the biggest takeaway for us,” Riley adds.

“Bands who develop their sound and explore with confidence are the ones who end up mattering the most in the long run,” Jono says. “That middle spot of being the boring band is truly the nightmare place to be, so I love that this record has a real strong chance at polarising people. I think the only carrying over element from the first record is the attitude that being boring is the number one cardinal sin.”

Cry Club Spite Will Save Me Tour 2023

Supported by Eaglemont

Friday, 25th August – The Vanguard, Sydney/Eora

Saturday, 26th August – Tomcat, Brisbane/Meanjin

Saturday, 2nd September – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne/Naarm

Saturday, 9th September – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide/Kaurna

Tickets on sale now.

