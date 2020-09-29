Cryptic AC/DC Poster Pops Up Outside Angus Young’s Old High School Amid Comeback Rumours

Yesterday, legendary rockers AC/DC stoked comeback rumours with a cryptic clip on their social media channels of a neon sign shaped like a lightning bolt flickering. The posts arrived just a week after images of the band emerged showing Angus Young and his nephew Stevie, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd and Brian Johnson, who left the band back in 2016 due to hearing loss. Rudd and Williams’ appearance also appears to clarify their involvement in the group – a string of legal issues saw Rudd step back from live touring in 2014, while Williams announced his retirement back in 2016.

Now, a poster has been spotted out the front of Angus Young’s old high school in Ashfield, featuring a lightning bolt and the ‘PWR UP’ branding. Excitingly, it addresses Sydney directly – asking “Are you ready?”.

Additionally, a new website has since sprung up with the ‘PWR UP’ iconography along with a hidden, five-piece band lineup and live equipment.

While it remains to be seen exactly what AC/DC are teasing with all this, it’s an exciting time for fans of the band who thought they were done and dusted. Back in July, Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider – a friend of the band – commented that while a new Acca Dacca album was complete, the COVID-19 pandemic was getting in the way of its release.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time,” Snider told ABC at the time. “Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time’”.