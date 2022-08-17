Cryptology Asset Group Shares have been Listed on Xetracryptology.jpg

VALLETTA, MALTA – EQS Newswire – 17 August 2022 – Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, is pleased to announce that Cryptology’s shares have been listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany’s leading trading venue for listed companies. mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG will act as the Designated Sponsor.

Cryptology’s listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July, as well as an announcement of a planned up-listing to the Regulated Marker of the Börse Dusseldorf.

CEO Patrick Lowry said “Cryptology shares are, in my opinion, the best way to get holistic exposure to the growth of Bitcoin and crypto markets for European investors. A listing on Xetra means more investors will be able to access Cryptology shares, enhancing trading liquidity.”

Now listed on Xetra, Cryptology shares also trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to even further increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing as well as planning an up-listing to the Regulated Market of the Börse Dusseldorf, tentatively scheduled for November of this year.



Hashtag: #CryptologyAssetGroup