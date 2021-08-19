Crystal Delta and D2L Announce Partnership for Seamless Course Migrations to Brightspace LMS

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Crystal Delta, a global leader in education technology (EdTech), has recently announced its partnership with D2L (Brightspace LMS). The white-glove course migration solution (Crane) supports Education institutes to migrate courses at scale while improving the quality of course design.

“We noticed our Education customers were struggling to migrate their courses within an effective delivery timeframe. These delays cost Educational Institutes significant amounts, but more importantly, it affects students and their access to education.” said David Mackenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Crystal Delta.

Crane has seen significant results for Brightspace customers, with migrations of over 3000 courses taking only several months to complete. This process included end-to-end migrations between learning management systems and modernizing course content with present-day user experiences.

It is our mission to transform the way the world learns and we are proud to work with organizations like Crystal Delta who are helping to create high-quality, accessible learning experiences to reach as many learners as possible with D2L Brightspace learning innovation platform,” said Tom Donelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer of D2L.

Crane is not slowing down, with its additional features in the self-service portal that provide Educators with enhanced tools for hybrid learners. “We work directly with educators to understand their needs. Our team are passionate about supporting the Education industry in everything we do, and we pride ourselves on engaging directly with those who need us most” mentioned Balaji Baradhazhvar, CEO, Crystal Delta.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all around the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses www.D2L.com.

Our leadership team is dedicated to helping you navigate complex technology problems by delivering industry leading products and solutions. Our pioneering adventurers formed Crystal Delta with a distinct vision, to be clearly different. With every project, our global teams of over 100 tech ninjas strive for your digital summit with heightened focus on quality and delivery.

