Crystal International Steps Up Systems Transformation & Productivity with SAP Solutions

HONG KONG, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Crystal International Group, a global leader in apparel manufacturing headquartered in Hong Kong, is leveraging an array of SAP solutions to power its journey to become a future-enabled Intelligent Enterprise. Throughout its end-to-end business processes, spanning operations in multiple regions, Crystal has embedded SAP’s solutions to power its product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, finance, human resources and manufacturing functions, data management system, analytics and automation. These deployments have enabled Crystal to enhance product customization, shorten delivery timeframes and optimize order fulfillment.

SAP solutions have been supporting Crystal for over two decades. From the early adoption of SAP ERP systems to its latest iteration SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Crystal is progressing to accelerate the systems transformation of its vertical apparel business with SAP S/4HANA for Fashion and Vertical Business, SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, SAP Manufacturing Execution, SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP SuccessFactors.

By standardizing, simplifying and automating business processes, SAP solutions have optimized the company’s apparel manufacturing capacity to increase yields and minimize waste. As a result, Crystal’s aggregate business outcomes generated by these deployments include a 140% productivity improvement and a 21% revenue increment year-on-year in 2021, with order fulfillment efficiency boosted by 19%.

“Serving some of the world’s most well-known fashion brands, we run our operations at speed to capture ever-changing market opportunities and drive business growth,” said Karl Ting, IS, General Manager, Corporate Information Services, Crystal Group. “For more than 20 years, SAP’s dynamic solutions have helped us design, build and operate on a global scale, most recently enabling us to co-create with customers and optimize our multi-country manufacturing platform with SAP S/4HANA. This transformation has set us on the path to becoming an Intelligent Enterprise, and we look forward to continuing on this promising trajectory with SAP as our trusted partner.”

In addition, SAP solutions have enabled Crystal to integrate various production systems into one centralized platform for efficiency and innovation. By integrating data sources from different factories and locations across its entire operation, Crystal’s decision-makers can responsively help customers achieve unique product specifications with data-powered visibility and business intelligence. Meanwhile, Crystal continues to customize and automate manufacturing processes and workflows to optimize operations and costs, enhancing efficiency while reducing raw material consumption and waste discharge.

Rajni Sharma, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, “The global apparel industry is in a whirlwind of transformation, and success is defined by digital readiness, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Apparel manufacturers are confronting a multitude of challenges from resource management and product customization, to increasing costs and ever shorter delivery timelines – all of these mean the industry must push the envelope to a level never seen before. SAP has a host of software products to support companies like Crystal to optimize their entire operation, including design, manufacturing, and order fulfillment. We look forward to enabling customers to generate insights from operational data for better decision-making, improved workflow and increased automation.”

Crystal plans to deploy SAP Manufacturing Execution / Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence applications soon. After that, its next significant step will be leveraging scalable AI technologies and machine learning applications to further accelerate systems transformation to strengthen business resilience.

