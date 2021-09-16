CSC, CHR used budgets the most from Jan-Aug 2021, Office of President lowest – DBM

THE Civil Service Commission (CS) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) used their budgets the most from January to August of 2021, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), which also reported a surge in spending for most government agencies in the same period.

It said that the CSC and the CHR used P1.14 billion and P576.28 million of the P1.15 billion and P581.20 million released to their offices, respectively, under the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA).

The NCAs are issued to cover the cash requirements of agencies’ programs, operations, and projects, and are coursed through government-servicing institutions such as the Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Philippine Veterans Bank. The NCAs are valid until the end of the quarter in which they were issued.

The Office of the President (OP) has the lowest use of its allotment, with only P4.10 billion spent out of a total budget of P5.30 billion for the eight-month period. It has P1.19 billion in unused funds.

Aside from the CSC and CHR, the departments of Budget and Management, Education, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Interior and Local Government, Justice, Social Welfare and Development, Tourism, Trade and Industry, State Universities and Colleges, Presidential Communications Operations Office, The Legislative-Executive Councils, and the Commission on Audit all have utilization rates of 90 percent or higher.

The DBM said government agencies have used a total of P1.64 trillion of the P1.85 trillion released under the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) – an 89 percent utilization rate, which is up from 80 percent a year before.

The DBM said that a higher NCA utilization rate reflects the line agencies’ ability to release funds and deliver programs and projects on schedule.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }