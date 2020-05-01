CSC suspends applications for exams

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has suspended the applications for the Aug. 9 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test, both for professional and subprofessional levels.

The application process, initially scheduled from May 11 to June 10, is suspended until further notice due to the continued community quarantine in the country.

Earlier, the CSC also postponed the nationwide career service exam scheduled for March 15, the start of the community quarantine period in Metro Manila.

Of the total number of registered examinees in March, 253,811 were set to take the professional level of the exam while another 41,900 were registered for the subprofessional level exam. —Patricia Denise M. Chiu

