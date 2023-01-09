csl. 5G Lens and M+ present first AR display of Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin sculpture in Hong Kong to share loveHKT-eng-No-R.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 January 2023 – CSL Mobile (CSL) announced today its crossover with M+, Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture, on Hong Kong’s first cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) presentation of two large-scale sculptures Pumpkin (2022) by renowned artist Yayoi Kusama.

Yayoi Kusama has been fascinated by the strange yet unpretentious appearance of pumpkins since childhood. She once said, “I adore pumpkins. As my spiritual home since childhood, and with their infinite spirituality, they contribute to the peace of humankind across the world and to the celebration of humanity.” The iconic Pumpkin (2022) currently on view in the Main Hall of M+ is a highlight at the museum’s Special Exhibition Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now. Combining art with technology, the virtual presentation of Pumpkin (2022) through AR has broken geographical barriers to offer a new virtual art experience and share love and joy with the local public at five locations across the city.

HKT is the Major Sponsor of Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now. CSL, HKT’s consumer mobile unit, combines ground-breaking markerless AR and floor detection with SLAM technology to present a 3D model of the artwork in the real world. Utilising geo-targeting, CSL has transformed five popular locations in Hong Kong to where the artist’s works are showcased virtually. Visitors can simply head to the locations, open the csl. 5G lens app and view a virtual pumpkin on their mobile phone. ARKit and ARCore technologies enable users to enjoy a 360-degree view of the artwork with a quote from Kusama to create a special experience.

With the photography function of the csl. 5G lens app, users can creatively take photos with the virtual pumpkin, fusing the virtual and reality for greater interaction.

“csl. 5G Lens x M+ Capture the AR Pumpkin” lucky draw

To encourage the public to experience the new art tech, CSL is hosting the “csl. 5G Lens x M+ Capture the AR Pumpkin” lucky draw from 12 January to 9 February 2023. Users can simply download the csl. 5G lens app and register as a user, head to the designated locations (including M+ Roof Garden, West Kowloon Art Park, Statue Square, The Peak Tower and Hong Kong Zoological & Botanical Gardens), take a photo with a virtual pumpkin and tap on “Complete” in the app. They can then automatically enter the lucky draw for a chance to win one of the 100 prizes, including Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition tickets, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now Exhibition Publication, Yayoi Kusama water bottles, knitted socks, chocolates, and M+ 1st Anniversary Special Tote.

In promoting greater accessibility of culture in the society, CSL will sponsor private viewing tickets for KELY Support Group to visit Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now. A non-profit organisation in Hong Kong, KELY Support Group offers support for Chinese- and English-speaking local and ethnic minority youth aged between 14 and 24 around three core focus areas – drug and alcohol awareness, mental health and wellbeing, and positive youth development – to equip them with skills and knowledge to support themselves and one another.

*Note: each user can get one entry to the lucky draw by taking photos at each location, with a maximum of five entries. The “csl. 5G Lens x M+ Capture the AR Pumpkin” lucky draw will take place on 16 February 2023. Results will be announced on the same day on the CSL website and published on Sing Tao Daily and The Standard on 22 February 2023.

