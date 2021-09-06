CStone Pharmaceuticals Included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616, “CStone” or the “Company”), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology therapies and precision medicines, announced that the Company has been included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect today, indicating eligible domestic investors can now directly trade the Company’s shares through the Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Dr. Frank Jiang, Chairman and CEO of CStone said, “The inclusion of CStone in the Hong Kong Stock Connect reflects the recognition of our capabilities and value from the investor community. We expect that the inclusion can allow us to access a broader investor base in Mainland China. CStone is committed to providing innovative therapies to meet the urgent medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide. In the future, we will continue to provide breakthrough therapies to cancer patients for longer and healthier lives.”

In the first half of 2021, CStone has successfully launched two first-in-class (FIC) oncology precision products GAVRETO® and AYVAKIT® and achieved remarkable sales. Additionally, the Company has submitted four new product applications (NDA), among which two FIC/potential best-in-class (BIC) products, ivosedinib and sugemalimab, will soon be approved. This demonstrates CStone’s strong research development and commercialization capabilities. In 2022, the Company is expecting more than five NDAs to be filed, further enhancing the research and development of innovative drugs, and one to two investigational new drug applications to be submitted for our highly differentiated molecules with FIC/BIC/first-wave potential and global rights, harnessing the full potential of Pipeline 2.0 while unleashing the potential of our product portfolio globally.

About CStone

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicines to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide. Established in 2015, CStone has assembled a world-class management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. The company has built an oncology-focused pipeline of 15 drug candidates with a strategic emphasis on immuno-oncology combination therapies. Currently, CStone has received three drug approvals in Greater China, including two in Mainland China and one in Taiwan, China, and multiple late-stage candidates are in pivotal trials or registrational stages. CStone’s vision is to become globally recognized as a world-renowned biopharmaceutical company by bringing innovative oncology therapies to cancer patients worldwide.

For more information about CStone, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com

