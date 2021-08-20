CStone Pharmaceuticals Selected as a Constituent of HSCI

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616, “CStone” or the “Company”), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology therapies and precision medicines, announced that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect from 6 September 2021.

HSCI offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Adopting the free float-adjusted market capitalization methodology, HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks. The inclusion of CStone Pharmaceuticals in the HSCI indicates that the Company’s stocks are eligible for trading via the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is a channel for stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and the investors in the capital market of Mainland China.

Since the establishment in 2015, CStone has been focusing on high incidence cancers in China and has developed a variety of drug candidates to bring transformative treatments to patients and become one of the few companies in the industry that are commercializing assets globally. In 2021, CStone has launched two products successfully in Mainland China and Taiwan, China, and expects to receive several new drug approvals. Currently, the Company is working closely with its partners Pfizer and EQRx to advance the clinical development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products including sugemalimab in Mainland China and overseas to maximize their overall value. The inclusion in the HSCI may continue improve the Company’s visibility and access to the capital market and will benefit the sustainable growth of CStone Pharmaceuticals in the long term.

About CStone

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicines to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide. Established in 2015, CStone has assembled a world-class management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. The company has built an oncology-focused pipeline of 15 drug candidates with a strategic emphasis on immuno-oncology combination therapies. Currently, CStone has received three drug approvals in Greater China, including two in Mainland China and one in Taiwan, China, and multiple late-stage candidates are in pivotal trials or registrational stages. CStone’s vision is to become globally recognized as a world-renowned biopharmaceutical company by bringing innovative oncology therapies to cancer patients worldwide.

For more information about CStone, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com

