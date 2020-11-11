CTRM Wins Two Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards for 2020

MALACCA, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Composite aircraft components manufacturer Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“CTRM”) has been named as a recipient of the prestigious ACES Award 2020 in two categories – Green Initiatives and Leadership.



CTRM CEO Shamsuddin M Yusof and Sustainability team with winning trophies

The ACES award recognises inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates across industries throughout Asia. The win is a testament of CTRM’s commitment in championing sustainability efforts throughout their business operations.

CTRM CEO, Shamsuddin Yusof said that apart from focusing on the company’s growth and profitability, CTRM also believes it has an obligation to operate its business in a sustainable way.

“A few years ago, we embarked on sustainability initiatives which were centered on environmental and efficiency programmes related to energy, waste management, safety & health, and human skills. We have invested heavily in these initiatives, which we see as crucial for our business continuity while doing our part in preserving the environment”, added Shamsuddin.

Beginning with a small project to replace conventional lighting with LED bulbs in 2016, CTRM has gone on to implement a number of green initiatives including a Go Green campaign, 3R programme, waste management, building management system and green procurement. Last year, CTRM embarked on two aggressive energy conservation initiatives with the installation of 2 MWp Solar roof top photovoltaic and conversion of liquid gas to natural gas.

Much of CTRM’s success are owed to best practices inherited from parent company DRB-HICOM, and CTRM’s engagement with global companies like Airbus, Boeing and tier-1 suppliers, which demanded world class standards across the entire business operation.

Shamsuddin vowed to ensure that CTRM stays relevant and survives the effects of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Despite significant drop in production volume by customers, he says that CTRM is still managing well. With various cost cutting measures coupled with prudent spending well in place, the company is on the right track to benefit from the industry’s recovery which is anticipated in 2023/24.

CTRM has been an important strategic partner for Airbus in the region, producing wing and fan cowl composite aircraft parts for A350, A320, A400M and A380 aircrafts, amongst others.