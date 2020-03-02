Cub Sport Announce New Album ‘Like Nirvana’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 3, 2020

Brisbane pop angels Cub Sport have announced their highly anticipated fourth album Like Nirvana, as well as released a new single and announced a nationwide tour. Triple whammy.

The new single ‘Confessions’ is the first single we’ve heard from the album, and comes with an accompanying music video.

“‘Confessions’ feels like an emotional purge,” said frontman Tim Nelson of the song.

“The lyrics flowed in a stream of consciousness and when I listened back, I realised I’d articulated lots of things I’d been avoiding saying out loud. Musically, it’s really different to anything I’ve written and produced before. It’s gritty, soaring and liberating, you feel it as much as you hear it. I’m hoping this song sets other people free the way it has for me.”

The tour will hit three dates across the east coast this April, playing shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Like Nirvana is 12 tracks long, and sees them reunite with fellow Brisbane angel Mallrat on a new track ‘Break Me Down’.

Like Nirvana is out Friday, 8th May.

Listen to ‘Confessions’, check out the Like Nirvana artwork & tracklisting and check out all important tour info below.

[embedded content]

Cub Sport 2020 ‘Confessions’ east coast tour

Tickets on sale 9am Friday, 6th March

Saturday, 4th April

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 11th April

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Like Nirvana album artwork

Like Nirvana tracklist

1. Intro

2. Confessions

3. My Dear (Can I Tell You My Greatest Fears)

4. I Feel Like I Am Changin’

5. Drive

6. Be Your Man

7. Break Me Down (with Mallrat)

8. Nirvana

9. Saint

10. 18

11. Best Friend

12. Be Your Angel

13. Grand Canyon