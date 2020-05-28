Cub Sport Drop New Single ‘I Feel Like I Am Changin’

Brisbane pop favourites Cub Sport have today released a brand new single ‘I Feel Like I Am Changin’.

‘I Feel Like I Am Changin’ is the third single we’ve heard from the band’s forthcoming album LIKE NIRVANA, following ‘Drive’ and ‘Confessions’.

The single comes with an artsy AF video too. It sees frontperson Tim Nelson trip on a Sunflower petal and serenade the camera through sunsets and night time drives — it’s actually such a beautiful clip.

Catch it down below.

In case you’ve not yet seen it, Cub Sport have been delivering the goods in the form of vlogs. They’ve told the tale of changing a tyre and shared their workout experiences with us. The editing is amazing, check it out below.

LIKE NIRVANA is out Friday, 24th July — and they have a bunch of fancy pre-order goodies.

Cub Sport’s ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ Tracklisting

1. Intro

2. Confessions

3. My Dear (Can I Tell You My Greatest Fears)

4. I Feel Like I Am Changin’

5. Drive

6. Be Your Man

7. Break Me Down (with Mallrat)

8. Nirvana

9. Saint

10. 18

11. Best Friend

12. Be Your Angel

13. Grand Canyon