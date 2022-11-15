Cullen Jewellery Announces $16,500 Lab-Grown Diamond Necklace Donation for the Otis Foundation Ball

As a proud major donor of the Otis Foundation, Cullen Jewellery will participate in its Gala Ball’s live auction to raise funds for breast cancer retreats

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery announced today its donation of a dazzling custom-designed, 2-carat lab-grown diamond necklace in 18k yellow gold valued at $16,500 for the Otis Foundation Ball’s live auction on November 19. Funds raised during the Otis Foundation’s signature fundraising event, A Night for Nights, will go towards gifting retreat accommodation to people experiencing breast cancer, the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia.

Cullen Jewellery, a premium brand specialising in ethical lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings, believes everyone has the right to feel beautiful and empowered regardless of their circumstances. Through Cullen Jewellery’s donation, individuals and families affected by breast cancer can be offered complimentary retreats – an opportunity to unwind and connect with others facing similar challenges.

“We are extremely proud to support such a worthy cause and assist those diagnosed with breast cancer to cope with its physical and emotional toll,” said Jordan Cullen, Director of Cullen Jewellery. “We want people to wear our jewellery with pride, knowing they are part of something bigger; a community of passionate individuals committed to making a difference.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Cullen Jewellery’s launching of a stunning limited pendant collection to honour Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

Cullen Jewellery invites businesses and individuals to donate to the Otis Foundation and its Gala Ball’s raffle or silent auction at https://www.otisfoundation.org.au/. For every $1 raised, the Otis Foundation returns 81c directly to its guests.

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s cherished moments, conscientiously. Cullen Jewellery is a leading premium and accessible brand for ethical engagement rings and fine jewellery. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery specialises in timeless and custom lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings.

Cullen Jewellery is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab-grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://cullenjewellery.com/ and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

Contact: Noah Cherkaoui, noah@cullenjewellery.com