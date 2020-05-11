Cultural workers, artists idled by pandemic to get gov’t aid – Duterte report

MANILA, Philippines — Tour guides accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and even horse-drawn carriage drivers whose jobs were affected by the COVID-19 quarantine are to receive financial aid from the government, President Rodrigo Duterte’s report to Congress on Monday said.

A one-time P5,000 subsidy will be given to displaced cultural workers through a program of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

“Around 27 DOT-accredited tour guides and horse-drawn carriage (kalesa) drivers have qualified for the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Assistance Program for Artists and Cultural Workers under the State of Calamity, which seeks to provide a one-time P5,000.00 financial aid to displaced cultural workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” the report stated.

Earlier, NCCA chair Nick Lizaso announced a P4 million assistance for artists and culture workers.

The target beneficiaries are those without employers, without regular income, or are working freelance.

In the report, Duterte said a similar program was launched by the Nayong Pilipino Foundation called “Damayan sa Nayon.”

This aims to “quickly and strategically respond to similarly situated artists and cultural workers, similarly provides a short-term amelioration program for its stakeholders.”

