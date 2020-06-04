Curate a truly exquisite wedding celebration at The St. Regis Macao

MACAO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — An exquisite wedding celebration awaits couples at The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Strip, with a selection of exclusive wedding packages and offers available at the 99th Hong Kong Wedding Fair Expo, incorporating Beauty & Fitness 2020.



The St Regis Macao, Cotai Strip

With The St. Regis Macao taking part in the Hong Kong Wedding Fair Expo for the first time, couples are being offered a range of package discounts and unique privileges especially in time for the wedding fair.

Daniella Tonetto, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at The St. Regis Macao, said the Hong Kong Wedding Fair Expo represents a fantastic opportunity for couples who are planning their wedding for 2020.

“For couples looking for an exquisite wedding with a difference, The St. Regis Macao is unparalleled in being able to offer the combination of stylish venues, gourmet catering options, and the Wedding Butler service,” Ms. Tonetto said.

The St. Regis Macao offers a range of venue options for couples. For more intimate weddings, The Manor is a perfect venue for celebration. Accommodating up to 80 guests, The Manor is divided into five distinct spaces, each with a different theme, and teamed with the world-class culinary fare on offer, it is the ideal setting to elevate your wedding celebration.

For larger, more elaborate affairs, the Astor Ballroom sets the benchmark for wedding venues, replete with contemporary styling, can accommodate up to 336 guests for an opulent banquet celebration, and an elegant pre-wedding cocktail entrance.

For outdoor weddings, The St. Regis Macao pool deck is a picturesque outdoor setting overlooks the dazzling Cotai Strip, and comes complete with full wedding ceremony setup, floral decorations, cocktail canapés and a complimentary bottle of champagne for toasting.

Couples that confirm their booking before September 30, 2020 will be eligible for a 15% discount on wedding packages for bookings of 15 tables or more, as well as enjoying a whole raft of additional benefits, including one additional night in a St. Regis Suite, a MOP1,000 dining voucher, complimentary Afternoon Tea for six persons, and complimentary three-night honeymoon stay at any St. Regis Hotels and Resorts in Asia.

Every St. Regis Macao wedding comes with the impeccable service of our dedicated Wedding Butler and a team of event experts that will create a truly exquisite and unforgettable wedding celebration, tailored to the couples’ distinct preferences.

Exhibition Details:

Activity: The 99th Hong Kong Wedding Fair Expo incorporating Beauty & Fitness 2020

Date: June 12 -14, 2020 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 12noon – 8pm

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Booth: K17 -22, Hall 1

High-res images are available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/k7bNEAosIR

About The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Strip

The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Strip is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, a multi-experience dining destination, with five unique venues and The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe — Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Iridium Spa, on Level 38, is Macao’s highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers indulgent, personalized Gemstone treatments. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings and is seamlessly connected to the Sheraton Grand Macao on Level 5. For more information, please visit: http://www.stregismacao.com/ or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat @stregismacao.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200604/2821640-1?lang=0