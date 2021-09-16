Cushman & Wakefield First Named Top Real Estate Advisor Globally, in Asia Pacific & Greater China by EuromoneyCWGC-logo-CMYK.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 September 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has recently announced that the firm has been named the world’s top commercial real estate advisor and consultant for the fourth consecutive year in the Euromoney Real Estate Survey. This marks the first time for the firm to be awarded a clean swamp of Number Ones in Greater China, Asia Pacific, and worldwide, in all four categories of “Overall Agency”, “Valuation”, “Letting / Sales”, and “Research”.

Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong

Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong team is the only commercial real estate advisor and consultant that has been recognized as the top in the industry in categories of “Overall Agency”, “Valuation”, “Letting/Sales” and “Research” for two consecutive years.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We are honoured to win numerous awards in the 2021 Euromoney Real Estate Survey. Thanks to the endeavor of our teams for this significant achievement. We will uphold our customer-oriented principle and continue our provision of professional and high-quality services to assist our customers’ business growth”.

Cushman & Wakefield Greater China

Cushman & Wakefield Greater China team (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) was named the top real estate advisor and consultant in all four categories. In fact, China team alone has ranked first in all categories for the past years and entitled as “the top CRE advisor and consultant in China”.

KK Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said “We’re honored that Euromoney has now named Cushman & Wakefield the top CRE advisor and consultant in China, with Number One ranking across all categories. This is a testament to our culture of excellence and market-leading position across Greater China. Going forward, we will further focus on our clients’ needs and ensure that we continue to set the highest industry standards as we continue to grow in this important market”.

Louise Bowman, Euromoney editor, said “The Euromoney real estate awards are voted for by all constituents in the industry — developers, advisers and banks. This makes them of particular importance in recognizing strength in each individual sector. We congratulate Cushman & Wakefield for their achievement in winning Best Global Overall real estate Advisers and Consultants for the fourth consecutive year; and for earning the respect of their peers and colleagues in the highly competitive global real estate market.”

Euromoney 2021 Real Estate Survey

Euromoney’s 17th annual survey canvassed the opinions of leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide to determine which firms they believed to be the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users of real estate were invited to take the survey. The full results are published on www.euromoney.com.