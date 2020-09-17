Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong Swept Four Number 1s in Euromoney’s 2020 Real Estate SurveyCWGC-logo-CMYK.jpg

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield

(NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers

exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield

is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000

employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, there are 22

offices servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in

the Euromoney Survey 2017 and 2018 in the categories of Overall, Agency

Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2019, the firm had revenue

of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project

management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn

more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or

follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china)