Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Two Senior Leaders in its Global Occupier Services Business in Asia Pacific Screen Shot 2021-03-23 at 6.41.58 PM.png

Nick Seaton and Dawn Koo’s promotions reinforce the growth of the firm’s integrated portfolio management services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach– 23 August 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, today announced two senior promotions within its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business in Asia Pacific.

Nick Seatonhas been promoted to be the Head of Integrated Portfolio Management (IPM), Asia Pacificand Dawn Koois the IPM Hub Lead for Greater China. Both appointments took effect in August 2021.

“Cushman & Wakefield has always placed great emphasis on recognizing the contributions and achievements of our people and providing them with opportunities to grow their career with us. Both Nick and Dawn have continuously demonstrated exemplary leadership and values that are important to our business including teamwork, high performance and a client-centric mindset. Under their leadership, we will continue to bring the best of our teams and our global platform, including our in-depth insights, best practices and innovative solutions to deliver a positive experience for our clients across the region,” said Shaun Jenkinson, Managing Director, GOS, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield.

Having spent the last 12 years based in Singapore, Nick most recently served as IPM Hub Lead for Southeast Asia and has amassed extensive experience in servicing Cushman & Wakefield’s corporate occupier clients across the APAC region. His work with many of the company’s key occupier clients has strengthened his understanding of their real estate needs while ensuring that we are well positioned to address these needs and any challenges and opportunities that fall within the occupier space.

Nick played an instrumental role in building and growing the APAC Portfolio Services Center (PSC) in Manila. He and his team of 45 real estate professionals in the PSC have partnered with on-site/in-market teams to successfully manage more than 10,000 leases across a total portfolio size of over 300 million sq ft and have achieved significant annual savings on behalf of our clients.

Reporting to Shaun, Nick has overall responsibility for the PSC, Lease Administration & Centre of Analytics hubs in Manila and the Transaction Management business across the region. With over 20 years of corporate real estate experience, he has contributed significantly to the company’s insights on occupier trends and has provided innovative solutions for specific client requirements.

Based in Hong Kong, Dawn has over eight years of occupier service delivery experience, covering transaction management, change management and workplace strategy. Besides formulating tailored real estate solutions, she brings value to clients’ real estate portfolio by strategizing and managing the delivery of their transactions.

Dawn joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2018 as Associate Director in the Transaction Management team. In her new IPM leadership role, she will oversee Greater China’s IPM team and work with key occupier clients in the region. Reporting to Nick, she will also foster better connectivity and collaboration between the wider Greater China business and the regional and global teams.