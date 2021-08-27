Cusi assures enough power supply for polls

ENERGY Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Friday reaffirmed that there is enough power supply for May 2022 elections while the power shortage issues in Mindoro expected to be fully addressed within a month.

“We can refer to the PEP (Philippine Energy Plan) and included in that is the demand and supply outlook where we are not only looking at election time. What we stated there is there is enough power (during the May 2022 elections),” Cusi said in a virtual press briefing.

Cusi traveled to Mindoro to personally resolve the rotating brownouts plaguing the island province.

He brought with him key officials of the National Power Corp. (NPC), National Electrification Administration (NEA) and National Transmission Corp. (Transco) in Mindoro to address the power problems in the entire province being served by the electric cooperatives, Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (Ormeco), Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (Omeco) and Lubang Electric Cooperative (Lubeco).

Last week, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella also said that based on the outlook by the Department of Energy (DoE), there is “sufficiency of supply, with no yellow alerts, and no power interruptions” during the May 2022 polls, considering the initial base case scenario.

Cusi said he is expecting to address the power shortage problems within a month.

“We are making sure the island grid, the island provinces, are also taken care of. I brought (with me) here the offices of national government – NPC and NEA – to address the off-grid requirements of our island provinces,” Cusi said.



Prior the briefing, Cusi had a meeting with officials of Ormeco. He is also meeting with Omeco and Lubeco officials to address the power situation in the provinces.

In the case of Occidental Mindoro, served by Omeco, Cusi said the DoE has addressed the province’s power supply with an additional 4-megawatt (MW) capacity that eased its supply concerns.

Currently, the DoE is looking into the possibility of looping the power systems of Ormeco and Omeco “so the entire island will have a solution” to its power supply woes.

Cusi also bared that he has given the NPC, also knows as Napocor, a deadline to solve the 25-MW power supply shortage of Ormeco.

“Mindoro can expect an improved power service by September 30,” the Energy chief said.

Cusi said the Mindoro visit is part of the DoE’s efforts to make sure the department can achieve its goal to provide 100-percent electrification by 2022.

“We are ensuring that household electrification is expedited. That’s why we are visiting provinces in off-grid areas. We are making sure the commitment of this administration is met when our term ends in June (2022),” he stressed.

“We need to work together in addressing the total electrification program,” Cusi added, as he directed the national agencies and the electric cooperatives to address the electrification issue for the consumers of Mindoro.

Lastly, the DoE reassured the public of adequate power supply despite the scheduled preventive maintenance of the gas field from October 2 to 22 this year.

“As far as the months of September, October – even up to February (next year) – we have sufficient power, we have more than enough reserves,” said Fuentebella, who took over the briefing as Cusi had to attend to another meeting.