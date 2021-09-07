Cusi-led PDP-laban asks Comelec to declare Pacquiao faction ‘illegitimate’

THE Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban (PDP-Laban), led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to declare Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao and his allies as “illegitimate officers” of the ruling party.

In a text message to The Manila Times, PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag confirmed the filing of the petition on Tuesday.

“PDP Laban has filed a case in the Comelec against the group usurping party authority and pretending to be representatives of our party,” Matibag said.

“The matter is now with the Comelec and we will let the established Law, Rules and Regulations prevail. We shall refrain from discussing the specific issues raised in our Petition out of respect to the Commission,” he added.

In the petition, the group, represented by Cusi and Matibag, asked the Comelec to declare Pacquiao and his allies as “illegitimate officers and/or unauthorized representatives of PDP-Laban.”

They also wanted the Comelec to “nullify all of purported assumptions of official party positions by the respondents and other persons acting upon the direction, at the behest, and/or otherwise in representation of respondents.”

Cusi group also wanted the Sworn Information Update Statement (SUIS) or list of officers filed by the Pacquiao camp to be expunged from Comelec’s records.



They also asked Comelec for a temporary restraining order or other forms of relief to stop the Pacquiao camp from committing actions that would violate the party constitution.

The Pacquiao faction has elected Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd as its new party chairman, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte.

The two PDP-Laban factions filed separate SUIS in August, and the group which would fail to get the Comelec’s approval would have no right to issue Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) needed to run under a party.

Under the Comelec’s calendar of activities for the 2022 elections, all political parties have to submit their Sworn Information Update Statements by August 15.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez had said that if factions within a party submit different documents, the commission would conduct a hearing to determine which one is legitimate, based on which group followed the party constitution and bylaws.

The Comelec en banc is expected to decide on which PDP-Laban SIUS it would uphold before the filing of candidacies in October.

Candidates who will fail to get a CONA will have to run as independent bets in the upcoming elections.

The Cusi wing is set to reveal its presidential, vice presidential and senatorial candidates in a convention on Wednesday.

It had nominated Duterte for vice president and his former aide Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go as its standard-bearer.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao is ready to run as an independent candidate, according to his ally Ron Munsayac, who is the PDP-Laban executive director.

Pacquiao has said he would announce this September if he will run for president in 2022.