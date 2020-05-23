Customs destroys 2 tons of unsafe medicines, meat products

THE Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) destroyed two tons of unsafe medicines and meat products which were seized for lack of necessary permits from concerned government agencies.

The goods include 350 kilos of illegal medicines, including the alleged cure for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which were found to have clearance from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Also destroyed were expired food and meat products, which were seized for lack of import permit and health clearance from the Department of Agriculture (DA), Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The destruction of unregistered medicines is part of the BoC’s initiatives to protect the public against unsafe medicine.

The Thermal Decomposer (Pyrolysis) Facility of the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Trece Martires City was used to get rid of the unsafe goods.

It ensures that no single item will find its way back to the market.