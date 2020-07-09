Customs foils attempt to smuggle P32.7M cigarettes into Manila port

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) authorities have foiled an attempt to sneak into the country some P32.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes right at the door steps of the Manila International Container Port (MICP), one the bureau’s premier ports.

Assistant Commissioner and concurrent spokesman Philip Vincent Maronilla disclosed on Thursday that the shipment was on its way out of the Customs zone when they were intercepted at the Import Exit Gate (IEG) of the MICP.

Import records, according to Maronilla, showed that the shipment was declared as “SH brand non-woven bags” but were found to contain 1,092 master cases of D&B brand cigarettes after they were checked by the Inspection Unit (IU).

Three alleged officials of a “Customs brokers’ group” attempted to negotiate for the release of the container after questioning the IU’s authority to inspect cargo.

The IU said that its job was covered by a memorandum signed by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero last April 27, 2020 regarding the inspection of imported shipments during public health emergencies and/or enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Alvin Enciso, chief of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) – MICP, said that a subpoena would be issued against the officers of the consignee, its nominated brokers, and other accessories, to provide necessary information relative to the subject shipment.

The CIIS will also conduct strict monitoring on other shipments of the consignee, including shipments transacted by the nominated brokers.

Under Republic Act 10863 or “The Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA)”, any person who shall fraudulently import or assist in so doing, contrary to law, or shall receive, conceal, buy, sell, or in any manner facilitate the concealment of such goods and the act of misdeclaration as to quality and description of the goods are both punishable by law.