Customs intercept P660K worth of illegal drugs

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities intercepted illegal drugs with an estimated value of P660,000 in a courier company’s warehouse at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Sunday.

The illegal drugs—composed of 71.6 grams of shabu and 97 tablets of valium—were found inside six packages subjected to x-ray and physical examination by the BOC-NAIA in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Interagency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

Five of the six packages contained white crystalline substances in sachets while one contained valium concealed in books, speakers, and documents.

BOC said the seized items were turned over to PDEA for further investigation.

