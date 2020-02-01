Customs seize drugs in parcels at Naia

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) seized on Friday 71.6 grams of “shabu” (crystal meth) and 97 tablets of Valium with an estimated street value of P660,000 concealed in several intercepted parcels.
Enforcers, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Naia Interagency Drug Interdiction Task Group, seized the drugs at the DHL warehouse.
Six packages bound for different individuals in Israel, Papua New Guinea and the United States were found to contain sachets of shabu and tablets of Valium concealed in books, speakers and documents.
—Jerome Aning
