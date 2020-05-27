Customs seize P10.1M worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized 300 cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes valued at P10.1 million in Zamboanga City.

In a statement on Wednesday, BOC said they intercepted the cigarettes, which most likely came from Malaysia or Indonesia, in an operation in Istanbak, Barangay Lower Calarian on Tuesday.

According to the bureau, the confiscated tobacco was supposed to be distributed in Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi .

The seized contraband has been turned over to the BOC-Zamboanga for issuance of Warrant of Seizure and Detention for violation of Executive Order No. 245 or the “Amended Rules and Regulations Governing the Exportation and Importation of Leaf Tobacco and Tobacco Products”, as well as Section 117 of Republic Act 10863 otherwise known as “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.”

