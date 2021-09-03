Customs seizes $19-billion worth of goods as of Aug

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) confiscated P19.95 billion worth of goods from 615 operations involving smuggling activities in the first eight months of this year, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

The DoF said in a statement on Friday that preliminary BoC data revealed that counterfeit products accounted for P15 billion in sequestered goods from January 1 to August 23 this year, followed by illegal drugs for P1.88 billion.

The bureau’s increased scrutiny of cigarette shipments resulted in the seizure of P1.23 billion worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes and other tobacco goods, it also reported.

It also confiscated P887.61 million in general merchandise, P267.27 million in agricultural products, and P56.63 million in used clothing during that time.

Customs also sequestered P23.55 million in electronic parts and products, P40.12 million in firearms, P182.49 million in cosmetics, personal protective equipments, and other medical supplies, P77.54 million in vehicles and accessories, P3.81 million in wildlife and natural resources, and P3.91 million in alcoholic beverages.

Currency, jewelry, petrol, chemicals, steel goods and other items worth P290 million were also seized.

The Finance department said the BoC filed 67 criminal cases with the Department of Justice against 217 respondents suspected of smuggling activities, as well as 48 administrative actions with the Professional Regulation Commission against erring customs brokers, between January 1 and August 27.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }