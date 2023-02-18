Customs seizes sugar, cigarettes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized P90 million worth of alleged smuggled sugar and cigarettes at the Manila International Container Port (MICP). Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio led the physical examination of five shipments containing the contraband on Friday. The examination revealed an estimated P90,442,850 worth of smuggled cigarettes and sugar were inside the five containers. The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP recommended the issuance of Alert Orders after receiving derogatory information about the shipments—three of which were from Hong Kong, while two were from China. The BOC said the shipments arrived at the MICP between Jan. 5 and Feb. 12. “These contrabands threaten the economy and put Filipino consumers at risk. I’d like to assure everyone that we are equally relentless in our efforts to keep our borders secure from these smuggling activities,” Rubio said in a statement. The BOC said it was preparing charges ahead of seizure and forfeiture proceedings. —TINA G. SANTOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>